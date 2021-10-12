Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $81,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 192.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

UPS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.39. 15,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

