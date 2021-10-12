Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $107,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after acquiring an additional 543,751 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 431,301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,201 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 857,874 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,570. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

