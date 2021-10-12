Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 373,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

