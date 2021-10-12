Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1,393,142.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

