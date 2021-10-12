Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 15,191 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of USB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

