Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 19,069 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.67% of Graco worth $215,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

