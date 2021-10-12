Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 216 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $67,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $638.26. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,919. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

