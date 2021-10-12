Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 229,581 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,581 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.24% of Diageo worth $273,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diageo by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $193.88. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.32. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

