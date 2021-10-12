Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 232,400 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 4.56% of HealthStream worth $40,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

