Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 45,346 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,346 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 53.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

