Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,589 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

