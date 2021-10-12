Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 46,102 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,102 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.63% of Baxter International worth $253,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,301. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

