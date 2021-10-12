Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.17. 145,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day moving average is $272.28. The company has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

