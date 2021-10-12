Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 9,588 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,407. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.