Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421,500 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 2.49% of A. O. Smith worth $285,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

