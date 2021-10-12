Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 121,133 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $232,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 644,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

