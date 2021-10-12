Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $208,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.11. 48,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

