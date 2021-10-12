BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading Up 0.3%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.