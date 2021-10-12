BTIG Research Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,226,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

