BTIG Research Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.