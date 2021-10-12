Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.52 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $1.21 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

