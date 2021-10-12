Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,671.43 ($34.90).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,429 ($31.74) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,574.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,463.26. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.