Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNZL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,431 ($31.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,574.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,463.26.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

