Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 5792755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of £117.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.