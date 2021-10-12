Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.83

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.83 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.06 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 4,969,574 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £108.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.83.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

