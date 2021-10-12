Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$11.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

