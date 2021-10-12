Bytecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,113.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $60.79 million and $27,113.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00500317 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

