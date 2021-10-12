ByteNext (BNU) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $20,216.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00077447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,431.56 or 1.00273045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.27 or 0.06182298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

