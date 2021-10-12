C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C.P. Pokphand stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. C.P. Pokphand has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.3249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.