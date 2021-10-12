Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 23,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.