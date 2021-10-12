Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cactus reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

