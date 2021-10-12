Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.92

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $16.18. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 80,176 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 278,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

