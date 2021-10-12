Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$1,478,586.20 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16.

Shares of CFW traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 116,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,099. The firm has a market cap of C$169.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

