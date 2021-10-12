Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of CLNFF stock remained flat at $$49.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

