California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.51% of Equinix worth $365,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $750.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $827.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

