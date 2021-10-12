California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of NetEase worth $200,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

