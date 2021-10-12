California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.68% of Public Storage worth $359,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.58.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.34. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

