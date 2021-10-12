California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $214,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $2,547,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

