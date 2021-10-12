California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $267,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $218.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.30.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

