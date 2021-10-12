California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982,546 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $275,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

