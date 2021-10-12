California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,406 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of The Kroger worth $219,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.