California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Ball worth $201,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

