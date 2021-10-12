California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of L3Harris Technologies worth $344,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

NYSE LHX opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $236.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,577,351. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

