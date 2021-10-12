California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Zoom Video Communications worth $388,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,839,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,900 shares of company stock worth $63,444,850. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.83.

ZM stock opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

