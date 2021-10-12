California Public Employees Retirement System Has $202.22 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Booking worth $202,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,467.41 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,292.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,297.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

