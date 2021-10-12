California Public Employees Retirement System Has $222.88 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Anthem worth $222,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $380.91 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.57 and its 200-day moving average is $380.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

