California Public Employees Retirement System Has $238.16 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Prologis worth $238,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

PLD opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.