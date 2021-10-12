California Public Employees Retirement System Has $339.71 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Linde worth $339,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $294.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.08.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

