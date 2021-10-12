California Public Employees Retirement System Has $366.67 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $366,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,335,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.