California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.72% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $209,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,967,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 332,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.